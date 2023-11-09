Business energy consultancy Utility Bidder’s ranking is based on indicators such as household electricity prices and household natural gas prices.

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia is ranked the fourth most affordable country to live in, according to Utility Bidder (UB), a business energy consultancy from the UK.

According to UB’s Global Living Index, Malaysia has a household electricity price of US$0.05 (RM4.68) per kWh, and a household natural gas price of US$0.026 per kWh.

It also gave Malaysia a property price-to-income ratio of 8.1.

The British firm said it uses global petrol prices to find the price of electricity for households, as well as the natural gas price for households in each country as of 2022.

It also used online database Numbeo to find the property price-to-income ratio for each country as of 2023, it said.

“We used affordability factors (such as) household electricity and gas prices, property price-to-income ratio and gross national income, and normalised each factor out of 10 before taking an average of those scores to get our overall ‘affordability score’,” said UB on its website.

UB has also ranked the US as the most affordable country to live in, followed by Canada and Australia.

Other countries in the top 10 list are New Zealand (fifth), Ireland (sixth), and the UK (seventh). Argentina and Belarus are tied at eighth place, while Belgium, Japan, and Hong Kong are tied at 10th place.