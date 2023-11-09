In response to PKR’s Fahmi Zainol’s now-deleted posting, DAP’s Yeo Bee Yin says she expects better from an executive councillor.

PETALING JAYA: Puchong MP Yeo Bee Yin has hit out at PKR’s Fahmi Zainol over a remark directed at Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman in reaction to the Muar MP’s conviction of four corruption charges.

In response to an article on Syed Saddiq’s sentence, Fahmi, a Penang executive councillor, commented: “Whip him.”

Yeo of DAP then replied to Fahmi’s posting on X, saying: “I expect better from an exco (executive council member).”

Fahmi, who is also the Pantai Jerejak assemblyman and a PKR central committee member, has since deleted the posting though Yeo’s reply is still available online.

Earlier today, the High Court convicted Syed Saddiq of abetting in criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of assets and money laundering.

The former youth and sports minister was sentenced to seven years’ jail, a RM10 million fine and two strokes of the rotan.

The court allowed an application by the defence to stay the jail, fine and whipping sentences pending an appeal to the Court of Appeal.

