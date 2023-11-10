Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari says a total of RM1.33 billion has been allocated for the state’s administrative expenses.

SHAH ALAM: Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari has tabled a RM2.53 billion state budget for 2024.

In the 2024 state budget, themed “Selangor Mandiri: Driving Progress, Igniting Unity”, RM1.33 billion, or 52.6%, has been allocated for administrative expenses.

He said a total of RM1.2 billion, or 47.4% of the state budget, has been allocated for development expenses.

According to Amirudin, the state government is aiming for a RM2.2 billion revenue collection in 2024. He said his administration believes this estimate was achievable, taking into consideration this year’s revenue having hit the RM2 billion mark as early as August.

“One of the main contributors to the state revenue in 2024 is land premium, amounting to RM890.94 million. This is equivalent to 40.5% of the total estimated revenue,” Amirudin said.

He added that land tax will be the second biggest contributor for Selangor’s revenue, at RM622.65 million, or 28.3%.

