PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will participate in the 8th extraordinary summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) tomorrow in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The primary focus of the summit is to address the ongoing Israeli aggression, cruelty and inhumanity in Palestine.

Leaders and delegates from OIC member states will gather at the summit, hosted by Mohammed bin Salman, crown prince and prime minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The summit is preceded by two preparatory meetings. The OIC ministerial meeting is being held today while the OIC senior officials’ meeting was held yesterday, according to a statement from the Malaysian foreign ministry.

This extraordinary gathering follows Anwar’s extensive engagements with several OIC leaders.

During the summit, Anwar will deliver an address, underscoring Malaysia’s unwavering stance on the imperative need to conclusively and permanently halt Israel’s genocidal actions against the Palestinians in Gaza.

The crisis of humanity unfolding in Gaza necessitates urgent attention and Anwar will advocate that OIC member states and the international community address the plight and sufferings of the Palestinians.

The summit is anticipated to conclude with the adoption of a final communiqué.

Anwar will be accompanied by foreign minister Zambry Abdul Kadir, along with senior government officials.