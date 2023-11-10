Former Perlis menteri besar Azlan Man is accused of making false travel claims as well as money laundering.

KUALA LUMPUR: The sessions court here has fixed nine days between July and August next year to hear a false claims and money laundering case brought against former Perlis menteri besar Azlan Man.

At case management today, judge Azura Alwi set the case for trial on July 18 and 19, and Aug 1, 2, and 19-23.

She also fixed Jan 12, 2024 for the prosecution to inform the court of the outcome of representations lodged by Azlan with the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) in respect of the charges.

The date was given after deputy public prosecutor Noralis Mat informed the court that she needed to brief the AG on the representations.

In April this year, Azlan, who served as menteri besar between May 2013 and November 2022, was slapped with five false claims charges under Section 18 of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

He is accused of submitting false overseas travel claims amounting to more than RM1.18 million between 2013 and 2017.

If found guilty, Azlan faces a jail term of up to 20 years and a minimum fine of five times the value of the claims.

Azlan was also slapped with another five counts of money laundering amounting to RM1.06 million, which he is accused of receiving from two tour companies between 2014 and 2017.