LRT maintenance workers lodged a report on the discovery of the skeletal remains, believed to be that of an Indonesian man.

KUALA LUMPUR: A group of maintenance workers stumbled upon the skeletal remains of a man in some bushes under a bridge at Jalan Persiaran Putra, Putra Heights, Subang Jaya at about 12.15pm yesterday.

Subang Jaya police chief Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said the workers were carrying out maintenance works on the LRT system at the Putra Heights station when they discovered the remains. They later lodged a report of the fully-clothed skeleton, believed to be that of an Indonesian man.

“A wallet found in the deceased’s jeans contained two Indonesian identification cards. The cards belonged to Riki Mandaguna, 40, with a current address in Kota Samarinda, Kisaran, Indonesia,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Azlan said a black backpack found next to the remains, believed to have belonged to the deceased, contained personal items like clothes.

“Based on investigations, the time of death is probably three to six weeks from when the remains were found,” he said.

He said the remains were sent for a post-mortem. The case has been classified as sudden death.

He urged those with information to contact police officer Ruzaizi Ghani at 017-6762338 or the Putra Heights police station at 03-5191374.