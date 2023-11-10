Sandakan police chief Abdul Fuad Abdul Malek says the 40-year-old male victim lost consciousness after being exposed to ammonia gas.

PETALING JAYA: A factory worker seriously injured in an ammonia gas leak at an ice factory in Sandakan this morning has died on the way to hospital.

Sandakan police chief Abdul Fuad Abdul Malek said the 40-year-old man lost consciousness after being exposed to ammonia gas.

He said the gas had leaked from a coolant pipe while a mechanic and seven other workers were carrying out maintenance work on the ice cutting machine at about 10am.

Fuad said the victim was confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital.

He said 17 other workers, aged between 21 and 55, who were at the factory at the time were also taken to hospital. Six were later allowed to go home, while the rest were still receiving further treatment at the hospital, including some in intensive care.

“Right now, the air quality level is normal and under control. However, I have decided to temporarily cease the operations of the factories located within 100m from the ice factory, in accordance with the advice of the environment department,” he said.