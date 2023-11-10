This will ensure every application goes through clearer screening, says R Ramanan.

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will second an officer to the Malaysian Indian Community Transformation Unit’s (Mitra) special task force committee to help monitor the management of its funds, says committee chairman R Ramanan.

Ramanan said this is to ensure the funds are fully utilised and distributed in a more transparent manner for the development of the Indian community.

“I thank (MACC chief) Azam Baki because he has given us an officer who will also be present during meetings and will guide us to make sure no mismanagement happens,” he told a press conference here today.

This would ensure every application to Mitra goes through a clear screening process, he said.

Ramanan said this in response to Azam’s statement last Tuesday that MACC investigations into past misappropriation of Mitra funds had been completed and those involved had been charged.

Azam had reportedly made recommendations to strengthen Mitra’s management procedures.

In 2021, more than 300 companies and NGOs were reported to have been investigated over alleged irregularities in grant allocations totalling RM203 million issued by Mitra since 2019.