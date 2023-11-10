Following the arrest, police found 26 shirts and 10 pairs of sports shorts of the Nike and Adidas brands from the suspect’s home in Bandar Sunway.

PETALING JAYA: Selangor police has arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of stealing two Starbucks tumblers worth RM500 at a mall in Subang Jaya yesterday.

The man is also suspected to have been involved in a theft of sportswear worth RM2,060 at the same supermarket at around 10am on Oct 15, Bernama reported.

Subang Jaya police chief Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said the man has a criminal record for theft.

Following the arrest, police seized 26 shirts and 10 pairs of sports shorts of the Nike and Adidas brands from the suspect’s home in Bandar Sunway.

The man has been remanded until tomorrow to help in the investigation.