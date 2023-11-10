Minister says people should stand together during festivals and let others know they have support.

KLANG: Women, family and community development minister Nancy Shukri delivered 100 boxes of Deepavali food aid to underprivileged members of the Indian community in Port Klang today.

“As a multiracial country, we should stand together, not only during Hari Raya, Christmas or Hari Gawai but also to support the Indian community during Deepavali.

“This way, we can make them feel that we are here to assist them during these trying times,” she told FMT in her capacity as chairman of Yayasan Kebajikan Negara at Thiruvallavur hall here today.

The aid package contained a 5kg bag of rice, 2kg cooking oil, 1kg sugar, 1kg wheat flour, two packets of papadums, a tea pack, noodles, a cordial drink and a 400g pack of salt.

“We hope this Deepavali will be a very cheerful and joyous one for these people and their families,” she said.

Two of the aid recipients said they were grateful for the assistance, stating that it would help them during Deepavali.

“It is heartwarming to know that there are people who care about us during these challenging times,” M Veeramanie, 52, said to FMT.

The other recipient, who only wanted to be identified as Savithri, said: “Deepavali is a time for happiness and now we can enjoy it without worrying about basic necessities.”

The Deepavali holiday begins on Nov 12 nationwide, except for Sarawak, and continues in most states on Nov 13.