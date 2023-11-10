The National Union of Journalists says the information department must take into account the welfare of the journalists involved.

PETALING JAYA: The National Union of Journalists has called for an explanation for the revocation of government media accreditation cards issued to the PAS newspaper Harakah.

NUJ urged the communications and digital ministry to review the information department’s action to revoke Harakah’s accreditation and the withdrawal of media passes for Harakah’s journalists.

The union said the information department must take into account the welfare of the journalists as it feared that the journalists involved would not be allowed to perform their duties and “they will not be paid hence affecting their livelihoods”.

“We hope the information department has an explanation as to why this incident occurred,” NUJ said, adding that the action taken has impaired democracy and the freedom of the press.

The union added that if there was indeed false reporting by publications, further action should be taken according to the laws and regulations.

The union also called on the government to expedite the establishment of the Malaysia Media Council to ensure such incidents do not happen again and to protect the fate of media personnel.

Yesterday, FMT reported that Harakah submitted an appeal over its accreditation.

In the Dewan Rakyat today, Pasir Mas MP Ahmad Fadhli Shaari of PAS said a post linking PKR with Liberal International had been removed by Harakah at MCMC’s request.

He was responding to communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil dismissing concerns over the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission potentially misusing its power to restrict media freedom and freedom of speech.

Fadhli said eight veteran journalists had urged MCMC to stop playing “big brother” by blocking news portals and questioning media staff over content that was published.

In response, Fahmi said he welcomed Harakah’s appeal and would discuss the matter with the information department.