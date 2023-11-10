PAS election director Sanusi Nor says the party is aiming to win with a majority of 30,000 votes, up from 27,000 votes in GE15.

PETALING JAYA: PAS is aiming to win the Kemaman parliamentary by-election by a majority of 30,000, according to the party’s election director Sanusi Nor.

“This election is unnecessary but Umno was crazy enough to file a petition, despite knowing it will lose the by-election.

“From a majority of 27,000 in the 15th general election (GE15), we will ensure it goes up to 30,000 this time around,” he said during the launch of the party’s election machinery in the constituency.

However, he also acknowledged that voter fatigue will be a key factor, given that this will be the third vote in the constituency in a period of just over 12 months.

“I know you must be tired but it is still important for you to fulfil your duty as a citizen by coming back to vote,” he said.

Aside from GE15 in November last year, Terengganu held its state elections with five other states last August.

Meanwhile, Sanusi urged voters to send a clear message to the unity government in this by-election, so that the country has a brighter future.

“Let’s put an end once and for all to (their) political career in Kemaman.”

On Sept 26, the Terengganu election court nullified the victory of Che Alias Hamid, with Justice Anselm Charles Fernandis finding that the petitioner, Wan Hisham Wan Abdul Jalil, had succeeded in proving that voters in the constituency had been influenced through corruption in GE15.

Che Alias won Kemaman by a majority of 27,179, after obtaining 65,714 votes, to defeat Barisan Nasional’s Ahmad Said (38,535 votes), Pakatan Harapan’s Hasuni Sudin (8,340 votes) and Pejuang’s Rosli Ab Ghani (506 votes).

The Kemaman parliamentary by-election is set for Dec 2, with early voting scheduled to take place on Nov 28, while nomination day is set for Nov 18.