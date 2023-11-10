The state government will also work with Tenaga Nasional Bhd for mobile generators to power the water pumps.

PETALING JAYA: The Selangor state government is ready to deploy 40 water pumps to any location at risk of flooding in the state throughout the monsoon season, according to executive councillor Izham Hashim.

He said the state would also cooperate with Tenaga Nasional Bhd to ensure the pumps have power to run on, reported Bernama.

“We have many pumps, now we have 40 pumps ready to be mobilised to any location. These include 30 (water) pumps from Kumpulan Semesta Sdn Bhd.

“Apart from that, we have to be ready with the generators. There’s no use having pumps without generators. TNB has been asked to provide mobile generators for the water pumps, which run on electricity,” he told reporters after the tabling of the state’s 2024 budget at the state assembly in Shah Alam today.

Asked about the upgrading of the pump system in Taman Sri Muda, Izham said the project is going smoothly and is expected to be completed in February next year.

“Once completed, the area will have nine water pumps with a total capacity of pumping out 13,000 litres of water per second,” he added.

“After that, we do not expect any more major flooding in the area. The federal government has also approved an allocation of RM160 million for the construction of flood barriers, specifically in Section 25 (Taman Sri Muda).”

Taman Sri Muda suffered catastrophic flooding in December 2021, with flood waters of up to 4m high, leaving many single-storey houses completely submerged.

Residents told FMT later that the drainage system in their area had been swamped with water from new housing developments upstream, such as Kemuning Utara, Kemuning Baru, Kota Kemuning and other areas.

The residents said the system, which was designed to cater to Taman Sri Muda, had to cope with triple the volume it was designed to handle.

Fewer flood victims in Selangor, Perak

The number of evacuees at flood relief centres in Selangor has dropped drastically but there was only a slight drop in the number of flood victims in Perak tonight.

There were 429 from 110 families still at the shelters in Sepang and Kuala Langat tonight, according to the welfare department. Two centres in Hulu Langat have been closed.

In Perak, the state disaster management committee said the number of evacuees dropped slightly from 507 to 496 in five relief centres

The state drainage and irrigation department reported that the Sungai Bidor at Changkat Jong remained at the danger level of 4.01m.