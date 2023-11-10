The conglomerate said it would make a gain of RM2 billion on the sale, which would allow it to concentrate on its motor and industrial businesses.

PETALING JAYA: The Sime Darby conglomerate is getting out of the private hospital business through a RM5.68 billion sale of Ramsay Sime Darby Health Care Sdn Bhd (RSDHC) to the Columbia Asia group.

Sime Darby will make a gain of RM2 billion on the disposal of its holdings in RSDHC, the company said in a stock exchange filing, Bernama reported.

Sime Darby group chief executive officer Jeffri Salim Davidson said that while the hospital business is a great asset, the group has always maintained its focus on core trading businesses of motors and industrial. “The offer from Columbia Asia was one we could not refuse,” he said.

Sime Darby holds a 50% interest in RSDHC, while the rest are held through its wholly-owned subsidiary Sime Darby Holdings Bhd and Australia-based Ramsay Health Care Ltd’s subsidiary AH Holdings Health Care Pty Ltd.

The companies signed an agreement with Columbia Asia today to dispose of their combined interest in RSDHC for RM5.68 billion.

Sime Darby said the deal would enable the group to unlock the value of its healthcare assets, which have previously been deemed non-core.

“The proceeds from the proposed disposal will enable Sime Darby and its subsidiaries to further strengthen its core businesses of motor and industrial by paring down its borrowings arising from the acquisition of UMW Holdings Bhd,” it said.

Sime Darby would be able to lower its gearing and provide further balance sheet headroom to the group, the statement said.

RSDHC operates four hospitals in Malaysia and three hospitals in Indonesia.

Malaysia-based Columbia Asia is an international private healthcare company that is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Columbia Asia Healthcare Pte Ltd based in Singapore, which is 99.9% owned by HLT Healthcare Holdings Ltd, which in turn is jointly owned by Malaysian conglomerate the Hong Leong Group, and One Health Holdings, which is owned and controlled by TPG-managed funds.

Columbia Asia director Tunku Ali Redhauddin Tuanku Muhriz said RSDHC has a unique platform of hospitals in Malaysia and Indonesia and would greatly complement Columbia Asia.

Sime Darby said it would use the proceeds of the sale to repay the borrowings for the acquisition of UMW Holdings Bhd or fund the cash outlay for the mandatory general offer of the acquisition.

The group expects the proposed disposal to be completed in the third quarter of the financial year ending June 30, 2024.