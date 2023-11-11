The Malaysian Highway Authority says the highway concessionaires have been told to halt construction and maintenance work until Tuesday.

KUALA LUMPUR: About 2.3 million vehicles are expected to use the North-South Expressway, the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway and the East Coast Expressway 1 and 2 during the Deepavali break.

The Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said the highway concessionaires have been told to prepare for the congestion, including stopping construction and maintenance work, from last Thursday to Nov 14.

They have also been told to add parking facilities and portable toilets at some rest and recreation (R&R) stops in addition to activating smart lanes at some locations, it said in a statement.

Although it is toll-free today and tomorrow, LLM advised motorists to tap their Touch ‘n Go cards for entry and exit, and for SmartTag and RFID users to drive through the dedicated lanes, as normal.