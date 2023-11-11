The AGC has given the police specific instructions, including providing the victim’s full medical report in the investigation paper.

PETALING JAYA: The attorney-general’s chambers has issued the police with several specific instructions regarding its investigation into the bullying of a Malay College Kuala Kangsar (MCKK) student, including providing the victim’s full medical report in the investigation paper.

Perak police chief Yusri Hassan Basri said a police report was received about the incident on Sept 24, with the investigation paper submitted to the AGC on Thursday.

“The investigation paper will be referred back to the AGC once it is completed in the near future,” he said in a Sinar Harian report.

The case was investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt, an offence that carries a punishment of a maximum of one year in jail or a RM2,000 fine upon conviction.

Last week, the student’s mother demanded that the group of seniors who allegedly assaulted her son in September be expelled.

The mother told FMT that although her son had to be hospitalised after suffering a groin injury during the assault, the bullies were only given three strokes of the cane and community service.

She also attacked the school for not enforcing its “you touch, you go” policy, which states that bullies will be expelled.