The PAS women’s wing deputy chief is said to have made a number of ‘racist and extremist’ allegations in a speech at a political rally in Terengganu.

PETALING JAYA: Police will record a statement from Kepala Batas MP Siti Mastura Muhammad on Monday over her alleged defamatory statements against DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng.

Bukit Aman criminal investigation department chief Shuhaily Zain said four police reports had been lodged on the matter, with the department’s classified crime investigation unit currently investigating the case.

In a Berita Harian report, he also said the case is being investigated under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code for statements that lead to public alarm and distress, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for improper use of network facilities or network service.

Yesterday, Guan Eng said he had asked his lawyers to begin criminal proceedings against Mastura for “hate speech” after his 48-hour deadline for her to apologise lapsed on Thursday night.

Guan Eng said the PAS women’s wing deputy chief made a number of “racist and extremist” allegations in her speech at a political rally in Kemaman, Terengganu, last Saturday, including that his father, DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang, and the late Communist Party of Malaya leader Chin Peng were cousins.

Mastura is also said to have claimed that both Kit Siang and Guan Eng were cousins of late Singapore prime minister Lee Kuan Yew and that Seputeh MP Teresa Kok is a cousin of Betty Chew, Guan Eng’s wife.

Mastura further alluded that several DAP leaders were also blood relations of the Lim family.