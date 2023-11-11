Seberang Perai Tengah police chief Tan Cheng San says the driver of the Lexus is a student and does not have a valid driving licence.

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A motorcyclist and his pillion rider were killed after the motorcycle they were on was hit by a car driven by a 16-year-old boy at KM1.9 (Perai-bound) of the Penang Bridge here early this morning.

Seberang Perai Tengah police chief Tan Cheng San said three vehicles – a motorcycle, a car and a lorry – were involved in the 2.30am crash.

“The male motorcyclist and female pillion rider, in their 20s, died on the spot. They were believed to have been returning to their respective homes after having a meal at an eatery near the Seagate area in Bayan Lepas.

“The 16-year-old driver of the Lexus sustained minor injuries, while the male lorry driver was unhurt,” he said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the car, which was heading to Perai from the island, was believed to have hit the back of the lorry, causing it to lose control and hit the motorcycle, he said.

“The teenager has been arrested and remanded for a day to facilitate investigations (under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987) into the crash.

“Blood samples have been taken to determine if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

He said the driver, who is a student, had driven his mother’s car to visit his friends on the island and was returning home to Bukit Mertajam when he was involved in the crash.

He also confirmed that the student did not possess a valid driving licence.

The bodies of the victims were sent to Hospital Seberang Jaya for a post-mortem.

He urged those who witnessed the crash or had information regarding it to contact investigating officer Sufi Abd Razak at 013-4774542 or 04-5382222, or the nearest police station.