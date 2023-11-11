The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission hopes to educate and drum up public support for its fight against corruption with the app.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has launched an anti-corruption educational mobile game called Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Augmented Reality (MACC AR).

Its community education division director, Nazli Rasyid Sulong said the digital game was developed to educate and drum up public support for MACC’s fight against corruption.

“The game app can also be used as a teaching aid in school,” he said in a statement.

Nazli added that the game was the brainchild of MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki, and was aimed at reaching out to the public and students so that they can learn more about MACC’s role as well as the dangers of corruption in life.

He said augmented reality technology could allow content such as animation, videos and images to be displayed as visuals in the real world through the use of smart gadgets to allow students to understand the anti-corruption message better wherever they are.

“The technology is one of the Industrial Revolution 4.0 cores that will allow content to be channelled to users effectively via engaging audio and visuals,” Nazli added.

The app can be downloaded from the Gamma platform, Google Play, App Store and AppGallery for free.