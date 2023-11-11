Foreign minister Zambry Abdul Kadir says OIC member countries need to push for an immediate end to the war in Gaza.

RIYADH: Malaysia does not want the meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Palestine to just conclude with a statement of condemnation without presenting any concrete steps to move forward.

Foreign minister Zambry Abdul Kadir said there is a need for affirmation from OIC member countries that a ceasefire should be expedited and the killings in Palestine stopped.

“We don’t want OIC to have meetings after meetings which do not have any impact or produce anything,” he told Malaysian reporters here today.

“There should be an affirmation (and) there must be steps forward from the member countries to speed up the ceasefire process to immediately stop the brutal attacks and killings by this inhumane (Israeli) regime.”

Earlier, he attended a meeting of OIC foreign ministers in conjunction with the eighth OIC emergency summit which will take place today in the Saudi capital.

Hosted by Saudi crown prince and prime minister Mohammed Salman, the summit will discuss Israel’s ongoing attacks on Palestinians.

The summit was the result of cooperation between Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and several OIC leaders.

Anwar is expected to arrive in Riyadh today to attend the summit, where he will voice the country’s firm stance on the Palestinian issue.

“What is needed are immediate steps to end this war,” said Zambry.

“We cannot allow the brutal killing of children, women and civilians in the name of their right to self-defence.”

Israel’s attacks on Palestinians in Gaza over the past month have killed about 11,000 people, the majority of them civilians.