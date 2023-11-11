PUTRAJAYA: Claims on social media that Malaysians will be forcibly administered an ‘ISR vaccination’ are “baseless” according to health director-general Dr Radzi Abu Hassan, who warned against spreading unverified medical information online.

The rumours stemmed from social media postings that went viral alleging that a Swedish company named Immune System Regulation (ISR) would be administering mandatory jabs to Malaysians.

In a statement today, Radzi said no such vaccine exists and that the ministry had never issued the mandate that the viral posts had claimed.

“This is pure slander and is a baseless accusation which can cause anxiety among the public and tarnish the health ministry’s image,” he said, urging the public not to spread false information.

Separately, he confirmed that the draft of the Pandemic Treaty of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Convention Agreement (WHO CA+) and amendments to its International Health Regulations (IHR 2005) are set to be presented at the 77th World Health Assembly next May.

Last month, Radzi said Malaysia’s position regarding the WHO CA+ negotiations and IHR 2005 amendments was to ensure both the public’s health and the country’s sovereignty are protected.

WHO and all member states have agreed to establish two international negotiation platforms to improve their collective preparedness, prevention and response to pandemics at the international level to reduce the potential for particular countries to be unduly affected.