Shahrir Samad says having Muhyiddin Yassin leading Perikatan Nasional in the Dewan Rakyat would motivate its MPs.

PETALING JAYA: Umno veteran Shahrir Samad says Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin should assume the role of opposition leader as he would be better at leading the coalition’s MPs in the Dewan Rakyat.

Shahrir said PAS and Bersatu leaders did not seem to regard Parliament as the cornerstone of the country’s political system.

“In my opinion, this is a weakness of PN, thus giving the opportunity for their MPs to switch their support,” he said in a Facebook post.

“Political leadership should not only be confined to the party level, it should also be seen and felt within the Dewan Rakyat.”

The current opposition leader is Hamzah Zainudin, who is the secretary-general of both Bersatu and PN.

Shahrir’s call comes after four Bersatu MPs pledged their support to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his unity government in a bid to secure allocations for their constituencies.

The four are Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar), Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan), Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang) and Zahari Kechik (Jeli). However, they said their loyalties remain with the party.

Nevertheless, Bersatu suspended Iskandar Dzulkarnian and Suhaili for four and six years, respectively.

In the Facebook post, the former Johor Bahru Umno chief also said that having Muhyiddin at the forefront of the Dewan Rakyat would motivate the PN MPs.

“I feel that they have not had the opportunity to get acquainted with Muhyiddin who is their party’s top leader,” he said.