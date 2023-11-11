The former Penang deputy chief minister says Dr Zakir Naik cannot pledge the money for any cause until all the court appeals are over.

PETALING JAYA: Former Penang deputy chief minister P Ramasamy, who has handed over a cheque for RM1.52 million in libel damages, said preacher Dr Zakir Naik cannot pledge the money he was awarded to any cause.

Ramasamy was ordered by the High Court to pay damages to the controversial Islamic televangelist earlier this month after finding for Naik in his defamation suit against Ramasamy.

In a Facebook post, the former DAP assemblyman said the money – which was raised through crowdfunding – will be paid to Naik’s lawyers and kept in a clients account, until the appeal process is exhausted.

“The plaintiff can’t ‘touch’ or ‘pledge’ the money to any cause until all the appeals are over! The fight is still on,” Ramasamy said, referring to Naik who on Nov 4 had said he would donate the money to the Palestinian cause.

Naik filed two separate suits in 2019 alleging that Ramasamy had made five defamatory statements about him, which were posted on several social media sites and reported by a number of news portals between 2016 and 2019.

Ramasamy said he intends to file an appeal. If the Court of Appeal decides in his favour, the funds raised will be donated to those in need, he said.