The 20 tonnes of medical supplies and baby goods will be sent by the Egyptian Red Crescent Society to Gaza through the Rafah border.

SEPANG: Malaysia’s second shipment of humanitarian aid for Palestinians left for El-Arish International Airport in Egypt via a special chartered cargo flight last night.

The plane, carrying 20 tonnes of medical supplies and baby goods, took off at about 11pm from the cargo terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here.

The first shipment, involving goods weighing 20 tonnes, was made on Nov 3.

The shipments were part of 50 tonnes of goods worth more than RM7 million collected through Ops Ihsan.

The remaining items are expected to be delivered soon.

Once the aid arrives in Egypt, it will be handed over to the Egyptian Red Crescent Society, acting as a partner to bring them into Gaza through the Rafah border.

Deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof, who witnessed the sending-off, expressed his appreciation to the people, NGOs, airlines and logistics personnel who made the humanitarian aid mission a success.

He said Malaysia is ready to send more rubber gloves to the medical teams in the Gaza Strip.