Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi notes that the four Bersatu MPs are from constituencies previously held by the party.

PETALING JAYA: Umno cannot afford to get too comfortable after four opposition MPs decided to pledge their support for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the four Bersatu MPs had emerged victorious in the 15th general election in constituencies formerly held by Barisan Nasional, Berita Harian reported.

“They are MPs of constituencies that were once BN strongholds. (It is) just that our candidates in GE15 couldn’t secure enough votes, leaving us in the runner-up position,” he was quoted as saying.

Zahid, who is also a deputy prime minister, said it was more important for BN to wrest the seats back in GE16.

“Umno and BN will carefully evaluate this latest development, despite it being something favourable for the government. However, our stance is that those seats (won by Bersatu) must return to Umno one day,” he said.

“If this new political development is something good, then it will serve as a foundation for us in moving forward.”

Jeli MP Zahari Kechik, Gua Musang MP Azizi Abu Naim, Labuan MP Suhaili Abdul Rahman and Kuala Kangsar MP Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid declared their support for the unity government in a bid to secure allocations for their constituencies. All four have said they remain loyal to the party.

However, Bersatu has suspended Iskandar Dzulkarnian and Suhaili for four and six years, respectively.

On Thursday, Bersatu said it would lodge reports with the police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission. Party president Muhyiddin Yassin said there was evidence suggesting that the four were either threatened or offered development allocations in exchange for their support.