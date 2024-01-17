The Penang Island City Council says the eateries will be closed for 14 days.

PETALING JAYA: The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) has shut down three eateries in George Town after enforcement officers discovered rat droppings where raw ingredients were stored.

In a statement, MBPP said the three outlets would be closed for 14 days until Jan 30.

“The area where they kept the raw ingredients also reeked of rat urine,” it said, adding that the cleanliness level at the three eateries was unsatisfactory.

The three outlets were among the five inspected by enforcement officers.

All five, however, were found to have failed to maintain their grease traps.

The five operators were subsequently issued a compound under Section 47(1) of the Street, Drainage, and Building Act 1974 for depositing refuse in a public place.

“MBPP urges all owners and operators of food premises to pay serious attention to the cleanliness of their kitchens.”

Meanwhile, the New Straits Times reported that enforcement officers also found instances of cross-contamination where food items were placed on printed paper while raw and cooked food were stored together.