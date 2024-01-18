The higher tariffs will affect domestic and commercial users from Feb 1.

PETALING JAYA: Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari has unveiled the adjusted water tariffs for domestic and commercial users in the state from Feb 1.

Amirudin said the minimum charge for domestic users will be adjusted from RM6 currently to RM6.50.

Households using up to 20 cubic metres of water a month will be charged 65 sen per cubic metre, instead of 57 sen currently, an increase of eight sen.

Those using between 20 and 35 cubic metres every month will pay RM1.32 per cubic metre instead of RM1.03.

Meanwhile, those who use more than 35 cubic metres a month will pay RM2.63 per cubic metre. At prsent, they pay RM2 for every cubic metre a month.

In view of these increases, Amirudin said, the Selangor government will absorb the additional costs for over one million users, or 285,673 accounts, who are currently enjoying free water supply.

This will cost the state government RM37.3 million a year, compared to RM31.8 million annually previously.

For condominiums, the minimum tariff will remain at RM173 a month, but the domestic rate will increase from RM1.38 to RM1.68 per cubic metre.

The menteri besar said the tariff for government estates and quarters will also be raised to RM1.68 from RM1. The minimum charge will also be increased from RM12 to RM16.80.

The tariffs for low-cost houses will also be hiked from 80 sen to 98 sen.

Commercial users, as well as other non-domestic users, who use up to 35 cubic metres of water will see the tariffs raised from RM2.62 per cubic metre of water to RM2.70. The tariffs for those who use more than 35 cubic metres will be fixed at RM2.94 from RM2.86 currently.

Amirudin said welfare institutions and houses of worship will get the lowest tariffs, only seeing a six sen increase per cubic metre to 66 sen.

The state government will also cover the increases for houses of worship and welfare institutions, which will cost an estimated RM2 million.

“The amount of funds allocated under Selangor’s 2024 budget to provide free water supply (to eligible households) is sufficient,” he added.

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.