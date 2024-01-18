Water operator Ranhill SAJ says this is in line with the recent decision by the federal government.

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor’s water operator, Ranhill SAJ, will raise water tariffs for domestic categories in the state from Feb 1, as decided by the federal government recently, its CEO, Faizal Aliar, said.

He said customers should expect changes in their monthly water bills, depending on their usage.

In a statement tonight, Faizal said this was the first hike in water tariffs since 2015.

For 0-20 cubic metres (m3), the new rate is RM1.05/m3, up from 80 sen. For 20-35m3, the cost has increased from RM2 to RM2.35/m3.

For water consumption exceeding 35m3, the new rate will be RM3.15/m3, while the standing charge will go up from RM7 to RM10.50, he said.

Faizal said for the domestic category (bulk meter), the flat rate had changed from RM1.60 to RM2.55, with the standing charge for the domestic category (bulk meter) also changing from RM16 to RM25.50.

He said the raise was expected to allow Ranhill SAJ to replace old pipes and upgrade the system.

He said it would help expand the 25m3 water rebate to e-Kasih aid recipients, enhance service quality, and accommodate the increasing operating costs each year.