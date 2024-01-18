The anti-graft agency says it served the businessman a notice to declare all his assets within 30 days.

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has confirmed that it summoned businessman Mirzan Mahathir to its headquarters in Putrajaya yesterday to be served with a notice of asset declaration.

In a statement, MACC said it served Mirzan the notice under Section 36(1)(b) of the MACC Act 2009, which requires him to declare all the movable and immovable assets in his possession within 30 days.

Mirzan is the eldest son of former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“This asset declaration notice is a continuation of MACC’s investigation into information from the Panama Papers report and his (Mirzan’s) business activities involving the sale and purchase of government-linked companies (GLCs),” MACC said.

“MACC initiated the investigation in August 2022 as part of its probe into all entities mentioned in the Pandora Papers and Panama Papers reports.

“MACC is examining financial documents and the ownership of assets by the entities listed in the reports.”

It said 10 witnesses have had their statements recorded, with the investigation still “actively ongoing”.

MACC did not state whether the 10 witnesses or the investigation was specific to Mirzan or all the Malaysians mentioned in the Pandora Papers and Panama Papers.

