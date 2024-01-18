Deputy communications minister Teo Nie Ching says scammers are using AI technology to produce such videos to cheat the public.

KUALA LUMPUR: The communications ministry has instructed the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to ask Meta to take down manipulated videos using artificial intelligence (AI) technology of Bernama TV news on Facebook accounts.

Deputy communications minister Teo Nie Ching said she had sent the links to the fake news videos, which show the faces of Bernama TV news anchors reading reports on dubious investment schemes, to the commission for further action.

“This is not the first time scammers have used AI technology to create such videos.

“A few months ago, I also noticed some parties using a video of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, altering his speech to supposedly encourage the public to join an investment scheme.

“We cannot deny that AI technology has many benefits, but there are also risks when scammers use it for fraudulent purposes.

“Therefore, it is crucial for members of the public who see videos like this to file complaints with Meta or MCMC,” she said before appearing as a guest on a programme by Bernama TV here today.

Teo said the authorities faced challenges in identifying the account owners as some of them operated from abroad.

Teo advised the public to ensure the validity of every news item they received by using various fact-checking platforms.

“Malaysia is one of the countries where our citizens spend the longest time on the internet — our average screen time is eight hours and six minutes a day,” she said.

Bernama TV head Nor Hamzeela Hambali said she lodged police reports regarding the fake videos today.

She said the two fake Bernama TV news videos were uploaded by two different Facebook accounts — Cyber Community Convergence and Exactly Straight.

