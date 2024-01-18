Bukit Bendera MP Syerleena Abdul Rashid also suggests that a foundation be set up to assist families of victims.

PETALING JAYA: Barring vehicle ownership and extending driving licence suspensions are among the measures that can be adopted to help curb drink driving, says an MP.

At present, those caught driving under the influence of alcohol can face charges under Section 44(1)(b) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a prison sentence ranging from 10 to 15 years and a fine of up to RM100,000 upon conviction.

They can also face charges under Section 42 of the same Act, which allows for a maximum jail term of five years, a fine of up to RM15,000, and a two-year disqualification from driving.

Bukit Bendera MP Syerleena Abdul Rashid has proposed introducing stricter penalties as she said there is an “undeniable urgency” in Malaysia for the implementation of more rigorous measures against drink driving.

“This could encompass protracting driver’s licence suspensions spanning decades or the establishment of blacklists, effectively prohibiting individuals found guilty of manslaughter from ever regaining vehicle ownership,” said Syerleena in a statement.

The DAP MP also proposed the introduction of mandatory alcohol interlock devices in vehicles driven by those convicted of drink driving, and bolstering roadside sobriety checkpoints to discourage drink driving among the public.

Syerleena also suggested that a foundation be set up to assist families of those killed in accidents caused by drink driving, stating that it could represent a “significant stride towards justice”.

Yesterday, an engineer pleaded not guilty at the Butterworth magistrates’ court to driving under the influence of alcohol and causing the death of two teachers in December last year.