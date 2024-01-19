Police say the victim, in her 60s, suffered 80% burns and had died at the scene.

KUALA LUMPUR: The body of a severely burned woman in her 60s was found on the roadside in Kelana Jaya early this morning.

Petaling Jaya police chief Fakhrudin Abd Hamid said the body was discovered at Jalan SS22 by passers-by, who reported the incident at 3.46am.

A police patrol car and a fire engine from the Damansara fire and rescue station were dispatched to the scene, he said in a statement.

Fakhrudin said the victim had suffered nearly 80% burns and had died at the scene.

He said the case has been classified as sudden death and police are appealing for witnesses.