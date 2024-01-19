The former prime minister says others named in the Pandora Papers are not being investigated.

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has hit out at the government after claiming that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is unfairly investigating his son.

The anti-graft agency said yesterday it has served businessman Mirzan Mahathir a notice to declare his assets as part of its investigation into information from the Panama Papers report and Mirzan’s business activities involving the sale and purchase of government-linked companies.

MACC said it initiated the investigation in August 2022.

In a post on X today, Mahathir said “many government supporters” who were named in the Pandora Papers were not investigated.

He said they included deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi; investment, trade and industry minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz; PKR’s Selayang MP William Leong; and the parents of fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low.

“This is reformasi,” he said, referring to the slogan first used by supporters of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and adopted by Pakatan Harapan supporters to demand reforms.

“When they are not in the government, they talk about the authorities’ oppression. (But) when they are in power, they act even worse to their political opponents.

“If you support (them), you’re their friend. Even court proceedings can be halted.”

In its statement yesterday, MACC said it summoned Mirzan to its headquarters in Putrajaya on Wednesday to be served a notice of asset declaration under Section 36(1)(b) of the MACC Act 2009, which requires him to declare all the movable and immovable assets in his possession within 30 days.

It said it is examining financial documents and assets owned by the Malaysians listed in the Pandora Papers and Panama Papers reports.

The Pandora Papers and the Panama Papers refer to thousands of documents leaked to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) which revealed details of bank accounts and offshore assets of political figures and other notable personalities.