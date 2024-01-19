Police say the woman managed to flee and seek help from a passing vehicle.

PETALING JAYA: A woman managed to escape from her husband after he attacked her with a knife during an argument while driving on the Kesas Highway this afternoon, police said.

South Klang district police chief Cha Hoong Fong said they received an emergency call from a member of the public.

“(We received a report of) a man stabbing a woman on the Kesas Highway in front of Gravit 8 Condominium at Kota Bayu Emas, Klang,” he said.

He said the fight was between a woman, aged 49, and her husband, 50.

“The couple was driving to a restaurant at 1pm. During the journey, they had a disagreement, leading the suspect to stop the car on the road shoulder, where he attacked the victim several times with a knife,” he said, adding that the woman managed to escape and flag down a passing vehicle.

Cha said a patrol car then located the car at Batu Nilam 34, Klang.

“Police officers found the suspect unconscious in the car. They broke the window to open the car door and rescued the suspect, who was covered in blood and had injuries to both hands.

“He was taken to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital, Klang, for examination and treatment,” he said.

Cha said the woman was also taken to the same hospital, suffering from stab wounds to the neck, left shoulder, right hand, left leg and the back.

“Police are investigating the case under Section 324 of the Penal Code for causing injuries using a weapon, which is punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years, a fine, caning, or any combination of these penalties,” he said.

He said videos of the incident have surfaced on social media, but advised against sharing them further.