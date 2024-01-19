This follows earlier reports that two brothers went missing on Jan 1.

KUALA LUMPUR: A masseur pleaded not guilty in the sessions court here to a charge of sexual assault against a teenage boy who went missing in Taman Bernam Jaya, Hulu Bernam, early this month.

Hamid Khan Samoon, 43, was accused of ommitting the offence against the 16-year-old boy in a hotel room at Jalan Sultan here between Jan 1 and 10.

The charge was framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which provides for a maximum of 20 years imprisonment and whipping upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Noorhani Ayub proposed bail of RM15,000 in one surety and additional conditions, including not disturbing the victim and witnesses, and reporting to the nearest police station once a month.

However, Hamid Khan, who was unrepresented, appealed for a lesser bail, saying he was supporting a sister who is a single mother.

Judge Kafli allowed the accused to post an RM8,000 bail in one surety, subject to the additional conditions requested by the prosecution.

He fixed Feb 21 for case mention.