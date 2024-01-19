The deputy prime minister claims that certain states view disaster management as the sole responsibility of the federal government.

PUCHONG: Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called on opposition-led state governments to set aside political differences when managing disasters.

The deputy prime minister claimed that certain states view disaster management, including floods, as the sole responsibility of the federal government.

“What we need is cooperation between the federal, state, and local governments,” he said.

“Therefore, political differences should be set aside, especially by states that are not aligned to the federal government,” he said.

He was speaking during a press conference at a National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) event here.

Earlier today, Bernama reported that there had been no change in the number of flood victims in Johor, Pahang and Sabah since last night, with a total of 205 people still at five relief centres in the three states this morning.

After a trip to Kelantan on Dec 28 to visit areas hit by floods, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim stressed that cooperation between federal and state governments was vital in dealing with natural disasters.

Opposition-led states Kelantan and Terengganu were among the worst hit by last year’s floods.