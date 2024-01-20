Alor Setar MP Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden, who is also PAS Youth chief, replaces Ahmad Fadhli Shaari with immediate effect.

PETALING JAYA: Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden has been appointed as the new Perikatan Nasional (PN) youth chief, replacing Ahmad Fadhli Shaari.

PN secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin made the announcement in a statement on his Facebook page this morning.

He said Afnan’s appointment was effective immediately, as decided by the PN Supreme Council meeting last night.

“The coalition expresses its highest gratitude and appreciation to Fadhli for his contributions and unwavering dedication throughout his tenure as PN youth chief from Jan 26, 2022, to Jan 19, 2024,” Hamzah added.

Last year, Afnan succeeded Fadli as PAS youth chief after winning the post uncontested at the party polls.

Afnan and Fadhli are currently serving as MPs for Alor Setar and Pasir Mas, respectively.

Meanwhile, Hamzah said the meeting, chaired by PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin, discussed cost-of-living issues and unanimously agreed that the federal government must prioritise economic concerns by addressing the people’s problems.

“PN is also committed to advancing the party’s empowerment agenda and plans to organise a convention for PN representatives and a retreat to further empower the coalition in the near future,” he said.