The deputy prime minister says the discussion is necessary to enable the technical team to come up with estimates on the additional costs involved.

TUARAN: Deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof has instructed the state energy transition and public utilities ministry and the public works ministry to find the best solution to resolve the water supply issue in Sabah, especially involving the Telibong Phase II water treatment plant (LRA) project near here.

He said they should hold discussions with the related agencies, including the public works department and the Sabah water department.

Fadillah, who is also the energy transition and public utilities minister, gave the ministries two weeks to discuss the matter.

“The discussion is necessary to enable the technical team to come up with the estimates on the additional costs involved so that the matter can be submitted again for the attention of the federal government.

“This project is being undertaken through a loan, so we have to discuss how to find additional funds to get the project completed,” he told reporters after a briefing on the progress of the Telibong Phase II LRA project here today.

Also present were Sabah public works assistant minister Limus Jury and Tuaran MP Wilfred Madius Tangau, who is Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) chairman.

On the work progress of the project, Fadillah said it had reached 70% completion.

Fadillah, who is also responsible for Sabah and Sarawak affairs, said his visit to the project site was to see and understand the water issue affecting the people of Sabah, especially in Tuaran.

“The prime minister has tasked me with finding a solution because this phase is quite critical, not only for the industries and the local population, but also Universiti Malaysia Sabah,” he said.