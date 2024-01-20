Acting Tampin police chief Amiruddien Sariman says the victim was on his way to work when the incident happened this morning.

TAMPIN: A 20-year-old man died after the motorcycle he was riding hit a wild boar in Kampung Rokan, near here this morning.

The man, who is a drone operator, died on the spot due to serious head injuries in the incident at 7.30am.

Acting Tampin police chief Amiruddien Sariman said the victim was on his way to work at IOI Gemencheh when the incident happened.

“It is learnt that the wild boar was darting across the road when it collided with the motorcycle, causing the victim to be flung off his vehicle,” he said in a statment.

The victim’s body has been sent to Tampin Hospital for a post-mortem and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.