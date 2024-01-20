Gerakan president Dominic Lau says Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s remarks about the Indian community were discussed at the PN Supreme Council meeting last night.

KUALA LUMPUR: Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s recent remarks questioning the loyalty of the Indian community are not acceptable nor are they endorsed by the Perikatan Nasional (PN) leadership, says Gerakan.

Gerakan president Dominic Lau said he expressed his disappointment over the matter during a PN Supreme Council meeting chaired by Muhyiddin Yassin last night, where the majority of the coalition’s leaders shared similar sentiments.

“Many PN leaders, including Muhyiddin, share the sentiment that Mahathir’s remarks were inappropriate,” Lau told a press conference here today.

He, however, said Mahathir’s statement could be attributed to his old age.

“We regard Mahathir as a former prime minister and a seasoned politician, and it is likely that such a statement was made due to his age,” he said.

Mahathir, the country’s longest-serving prime minister, has come under criticism for remarks he made about Indians in an interview with Chennai-based Tamil news channel Thanthi TV, in which he said Indians in Malaysia must remember that they are Malaysians more than they are immigrants from other countries.

He reportedly claimed that Malaysian Indians want to identify themselves with their country of origin instead of fully assimilating and “becoming Malay”.

While Mahathir agreed when the interviewer pointed out that the Federal Constitution enshrines the rights of all minorities, he said that while Malaysian Indians “have certain rights, they cannot claim that this country belongs (to them)”.

Asked whether Mahathir’s statement would affect support for PN, Lau said this might not be the case since the former prime minister is not part of the coalition.

“We are only seeking Mahathir’s guidance for the benefit of the four PN-led states because of his extensive experience and network,” he said, referring to Mahathir’s role as an adviser to the SG4.

“We are leveraging on his expertise for the well-being of the people. If he can contribute positively to the country’s economy, we will welcome it.”

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.