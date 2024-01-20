Sarawak premier says only the King can make a statement related to the appointment of the state governor.

PETALING JAYA: Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg has refused comment on speculation that Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar would be made the state’s next governor.

Several news reports had claimed that Wan Junaidi, the Senate president, had resigned to assume the role of Sarawak’s head of state.

“No comment. This is under the powers of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and I can’t comment,” Abang Johari told reporters at an event in Kuching today.

Asked whether Wan Junaidi had resigned as the Senate president, he simply said: “Ask him.”

According to the state constitution, the King appoints the governor after consultation with the premier.

Wan Junaidi, a former law minister, was made Senate president last June, succeeding Rais Yatim. Yesterday, several reports claimed that he would be made Sarawak’s governor.

Earlier, deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof also refused to comment on claims of Junaidi heading to the Astana.

Last September, Sarawak governor Abdul Taib Mahmud returned to the state after spending about two months abroad. The 87-year-old former chief minister had been recuperating from a surgery in Istanbul, Turkey.