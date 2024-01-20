The state government says the site has great potential as a new tourist and scientific destination in Perak.

PETALING JAYA: The Perak government will gazette a 6.9ha site near Kampung Changkat Tualang near Kampar where ancient coral fossils have been discovered.

According to state communications, multimedia and NGO committee chairman Azlan Helmi, researchers had determined the area boasts invaluable treasures, making it the first geosite in the state to have coral fossils.

“We must implement control measures and gazette the place as the record of earth’s evolution needs preservation to generate new knowledge for future generations,” Bernama quoted him as saying.

Visiting the site here yesterday, Azlan, who is also Tualang Sekah assemblyman, said the site has great potential as a new tourist and scientific destination in Perak.

The discovery made by researchers from the Perak Geotourism Association (Geonat) confirms that the area was once an open sea with an abundance of snail life attached to limestone rocks, he added.

The different types of ancient coral fossils are estimated to be 300 million years old.

The fossils of the long-extinct sea snail species were found after referencing old journals.

Three or four types of Gastropod, Rugosa and Crinoid fossils were found. These fossils are ancient marine creatures from the Paleozoic era, before the time of the dinosaurs.