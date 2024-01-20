However, the prime minister says action needs to be taken to protect the country.

KLANG: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said investigating high-profile individuals is a difficult task to carry out, but it is something that has to be done.

He said he finds it “odd” that the government is being reprimanded for taking action against such individuals.

“Do you think it’s easy to investigate these individuals? It’s not, but we will go after them because we need to protect our image and the people,” he told guests attending a Ponggal programme here today.

He did not name anyone in particular.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is investigating Daim Zainuddin for alleged corruption and money laundering, a charge the former finance minister denies and has since labelled the probe a political “witch-hunt”.

The anti-graft agency has also summoned businessman Mirzan Mahathir, the son of former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, as it examines financial documents and assets owned by Malaysians listed in the Pandora Papers and Panama Papers reports.

