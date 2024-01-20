Works minister Alexander Nanta Linggi says this will mainly involve Johor, Kelantan, Pahang and Terengganu.

KOTA TINGGI: The works ministry has approved RM113 million to maintain roads and slopes in states affected by floods during the northeast monsoon.

Works minister Alexander Nanta Linggi said the overall road maintenance involves RM57.6 million at 81 locations and RM55.4 million for slopes at 48 locations.

He said Johor will get RM30.17 million, followed by Kelantan (RM34 million), Pahang (RM28.3 million) and Terengganu (RM11.3 million). The remaining sum involves several other states.

Speaking after inspecting a damaged slope along Jalan Johor Bahru-Endau (Pulada) here today, Nanta said maintenance will be carried out as soon as possible after taking into account the current weather conditions.

“We want all this work to be done quickly,” he said.

Nanta said four stretches of road along Jalan Kota Tinggi-Mersing would also be upgraded at a cost of RM120 million.

Meanwhile, he said two applications for road improvements in Johor will be included in the fifth rolling plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan.

They involve a project to upgrade Jalan Kota Tinggi-Mersing at a cost of RM6 million and a project to replace the Sungai Semaloh bridge in Kluang at a cost of RM30 million.