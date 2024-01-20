The menteri besar says the quarry operator had been ordered to carry out immediate remedial action.

TAIPING: Menteri Besar Incorporated (MB Inc) of Perak has ordered its operator to temporarily stop operating a quarry following complaints of polluted water faced by Orang Asli villagers of Kampung Kelatap, Pos Perwor, near Sungai Siput.

Perak menteri besar Saarani Mohamad said the notice was issued by MB Inc on Jan 12 to ensure restoration works were carried out immediately.

“Among the restoration works that need to be expedited include levelling the land in the area that has been opened as well as building a dam to prevent water from flowing into the water catchment area.

“This work has been carried out since Jan 13 until today by the operator of the project,” he said at a press conference after launching Taiping Town’s 150th anniversary celebration here today.

He said from an investigation, it was found that the pollution occurred as a result of the opening of land for a sediment pond as well as the release of waste from a septic tank that did not follow the specifications set out in the approval of the environmental impact assessment (EIA).

“The investigation was carried out by the Orang Asli development department (Jakoa) and MB Inc.

“From the information obtained, we admit that the pollution occurred as a result of these two factors,” Saarani said.

He said approval for the quarry mining project, which began in September last year, followed approval from the relevant technical agencies.

“We hope that all the restoration works can be carried out as best as possible. Most important is for the Orang Asli in the area to get clean water supply again as before,” he said.

Yesterday, more than 100 Orang Asli residents of Kampung Kelatap, Pos Perwor, near Sungai Siput, issued a statement showing their unhappiness over the threat of diseases after their source of water was contaminated by the quarry project.

They claimed the residents had been using water contaminated with faeces and waste from the toilet of the worker’s shared quarters at the project site.

They said this had been going on for more than two years.