The party’s state chairman Megat Zulkarnain Omardin says it decided to do so to rebuff claims it was being ‘greedy’ and ‘demanding’.

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor Umno has decided to hand back the 20 local councillor posts to Pakatan Harapan, but denied doing so as a sign of protest.

Selangor Umno chairman Megat Zulkarnain Omardin said the decision to return the posts to PH was to rebuff claims it was “greedy” and “demanding”.

However, Megat Zulkarnain said the party wanted all 373 village development and security committee (JPKK) chairman’s posts to be given to the party.

“We want PH to take care of the urban areas, while Umno can oversee the villages.

“We will inform party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi of the decision tomorrow,” he told reporters here today.

Malaysiakini recently reported that the state government could not finalise the appointment of local councillors as Umno had refused to accept menteri besar Amirudin Shari’s offer on the matter.

Selangor Umno had asked for 24 local councillor posts before this was negotiated down to 20.

