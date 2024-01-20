Police say the 31-year-old manager received a WhatsApp message asking her for the money for a business venture.

JOHOR BAHRU: A woman lost about half a million ringgit after she fell for a scammer posing as her brother on social media.

Iskandar Puteri police chief Rahmat Ariffin said the 31-year-old manager lodged a police report at 4.20pm here yesterday.

He said the scammer, who posed as her 29-year-old brother, had sent a message via WhatsApp asking her to transfer a sum of RM570,174 for a business project.

“The phone number was not the same as her brother’s number, but she did not suspect anything amiss and transferred the amount to the account given,” he said.

Rahmat said the younger brother later denied asking her for the money.

He said the commercial crime investigation division is investigating the matter under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.