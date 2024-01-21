Butterworth acting police chief says more than three vehicles involved but only one person is injured.

PETALING JAYA: Police are investigating an accident involving at least five vehicles, after a brake malfunction caused a lorry to crash into vehicles that were stopped at a traffic light in Tasek Gelugor, Penang, yesterday.

A 28-second video of the incident at the Jalan Ara Kuda traffic light has been widely shared on social media.

Butterworth acting police chief Siti Nor Salawati Saad said the accident happened when the lorry was on its way from Tasek Gelugor to Lunas.

“When the lorry approached the traffic light on Jalan Ara Kuda, the driver realised the brakes were not working. He attempted to control and slow the lorry down but to no avail.

“The lorry then crashed into two cars that were waiting at the traffic lights,” she said in a statement.

Nor Salawati added that the collision caused the two cars to crash into other vehicles in front of them and one of the drivers sustained minor injuries as a result.

“The case is being investigated under Section 10 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959,” she said.