PETALING JAYA: Two foreign men have been detained by the police on suspicion of being involved in a murder case at a durian orchard at Jalan Air Terjun, Chamang in Pahang.

Bentong police chief Zaiham Kahar said initial investigations found that a 29-year-old foreigner was found dead at the orchard, Utusan Malaysia reported.

“Following the discovery of the body, the police detained a 26-year-old man, also a foreign national, at the scene. He had several injuries believed to be a result of a struggle.

“The police also detained another foreign suspect, a 31-year-old, in a nearby area while he was attempting to flee,” he was quoted as saying.

Zaiham said the victim and the two detainees were believed to be workers at the durian orchard.

He added that the police also confiscated a parang and a knife believed to have been used by the suspects in the altercation.

“Investigations are still ongoing and the case is being probed under Section 302 of the Penal Code (for murder),” he said.