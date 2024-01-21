Malaysian Medics International says the move could address housemen shortage as reported at Universiti Malaya Medical Centre recently.

PETALING JAYA: An interest group representing doctors has urged the government to expedite the intake of medical graduates as interns following a report on the lack of housemen at a major teaching hospital here.

Malaysian Medics International (MMI) said urgent attention is needed to address the extreme shortage and maldistribution.

“A targeted approach could involve expediting the intake of medical graduates into the housemanship system for a quicker transition from graduation to practical training,” it said in a statement.

MMI cited the example of Singapore, which offers a shorter time between graduation and work, compared with waiting around six months in Malaysia for a posting.

“Hence, with a shorter gap, more medical graduates are able to work sooner to reduce the shortage of house officers,” it said.

It added that public hospitals should identify critical departments that are particularly affected by the shortage and maldistribution of housemen, as it would allow task prioritisation based on urgency and importance.

On Friday, the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) called on the health ministry to explain the “concerning” lack of housemen at University Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC).

Citing an internal memo, health news portal CodeBlue reported on Monday that UMMC’s department of medicine is facing a shortage of housemen.

As such, the department is reportedly considering a “zero HO” (no housemen) protocol, where it operates under the assumption that it no longer has the services of housemen.

MMA president Dr Azizan Abdul Aziz said any possible shortage of housemen was worrying as more than 70% of the population rely on the public healthcare system.

“It is perplexing to hear that there is a shortage of housemen, especially since between 3,000 and 5,000 medical graduates are being produced each year.

“How many of these medical graduates have entered the healthcare system in the last three years and how many have resigned? Are medical graduates being too selective over where they wish to serve?” she asked.

Azizan also asked for the response to the e-houseman officer (e-HO) system set up to allow those interested to apply to be in the health service.